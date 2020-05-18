How Covid-19 has affected our lives

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, many people have lost their jobs, while some have even lost their loved ones. Lives have been affected in many ways.

People stocked up as if they were preparing for war. At the start, household items flew off the shelves of FairPrice.

I can understand if people want to buy food. But toilet paper? There is this thing called a bidet, you know.

People have also been told to stay at home. I hope this doesn't lead my working mum to become a full-time housewife, because that would be terrifying.

Recently, I read about United States President Donald Trump suggesting that people inject a disinfectant such as bleach to combat the virus. Instead of dying from the virus, you would die from bleach poisoning.

Many have stepped up to help. In school, we wrote notes of encouragement to healthcare workers.

Also, normally tourist-filled attractions have been occupied by animals. I saw pictures of cute little otters at Merlion Park and Marina Bay Sands. In other countries, animals have been roaming the empty streets - peacocks in Spain and deer in Japan.

I hope we find a vaccine soon, but I would have to start waking up at 6am every day and shaving my underarms again.

Oh well.

Claire Chew Le Shuen, 13

Secondary 1 student