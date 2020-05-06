Give students more leeway during home-based learning period

It has been a month since home-based learning started.

I am glad that students as well as parents are slowly adjusting to the new learning environment.

Although students study in the comfort of their homes, it does not mean they are more relaxed or that there is less homework. In fact, some schools have piled on many assignments for their students to complete. I understand that schools would not want their students to be lax in their studies, but I hope they would give them more leeway.

I know of schools requiring students to sing the National Anthem and recite the Pledge in their school uniforms at home. This could be because they do not want their students to return to school in too relaxed a manner.

But home-based learning does not need to be an exact replication of the school environment.

With the possibility of new viruses surfacing in the future, home-based learning could return or be here to stay. Hence, we need to adapt to the new environment.

Down the road, home-based learning could also be beneficial for students with disabilities.

Foo Sing Kheng