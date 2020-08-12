Forum: Travel agents unwilling to refund deposit for cancelled booking

Many customers who, before the pandemic hit, booked tour packages for departure in the middle and end of this year, are likely now facing problems with getting their deposits refunded from their travel agents.

Instead of cash refunds, customers like me are made to accept a refund in the form of credits valid for two years.

I think this is unfair as no one can be sure that leisure travel will return to normal within two years, or that the travel agent will still be in business in two years.

Moreover, seniors like me are wary of travelling for the next few years because of our weak immune system.

This is not some irrational fear, it is the advice given by the multi-ministry task force which has consistently advised that seniors should stay at home.

Airlines and hotels are gracious enough to refund in cash the bookings made in full due to Covid-19. Travel agents should do likewise.

I hope the relevant authorities can intervene to help customers to get back their deposit in cash.

Cheng Choon Fei