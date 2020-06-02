Forum: Not the time to get complacent

I read with concern about the list of public places visited by people with Covid-19 for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious (MOH names two Jurong Point spots visited by infectious patients, May 26).

It has been established that people who are asymptomatic may spread the coronavirus.

Yet, despite the $300 fine and the possibility of more severe penalties, it is not uncommon to see people not wearing masks when they are out, even though they do not have special needs and are not engaged in strenuous exercise.

There are also some who don the mask but place it below the mouth when talking to others.

These people are potentially exposing themselves and others to the virus, and I wonder whether they are aware of the consequences of their actions.

The requirement has been in place for more than a month but people still choose to flout it.

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong has said that physical distancing may not be feasible on public transport during peak hours (Commuters must wear masks on buses, trains, May 20). This makes mask-wearing even more important outside of one's home.

As Singapore enters a new normal, we must not let our guard down and be complacent in the battle against Covid-19. We have come a long way in our efforts to contain the virus, but should not slip back into our old habits after the circuit breaker is over. All it takes is just a handful of individuals to destroy the hard work that has been put in.

Businesses and livelihoods in Singapore and other countries have already been adversely affected by the pandemic.

The onus is on us to be socially responsible and not prolong the negative effects brought about by Covid-19.

Kenneth Tan Kai Wen