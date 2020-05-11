Forum: Law academy needs to change how it operates

I welcome the Singapore Academy of Law's (SAL) generous intentions and initiative (Law academy rolling out $1.9m support package for legal sector, May 8).

But the devil is in the details.

The initiative is insular in nature, primarily for use within the SAL environment.

The one-time credit of $150 cannot be used for legal publications or for learning and development programmes that are independent of the SAL, such as those of the Law Society of Singapore or the Singapore Corporate Counsel Association.

As the legal sector transforms itself, and given the daunting challenges faced by the profession, I can only hope that the SAL will no longer operate as usual too.

Beyond providing "some relief", it can do more to help the legal profession emerge stronger and ready for the future.

Dharmendra Yadav