Forum: General insurance sector helping affected customers

We thank Mr Tony Seah Eng Wah for his letter (Insurance firms should give rebates to corporate clients affected by pandemic, April 16). The general insurance sector remains fully committed to supporting our customers through this challenging period. Responding quickly to the rapidly developing situation and helping affected customers is a key priority for us.

We are working closely with affected customers, including corporate customers such as small and medium-sized enterprises, to review and tailor appropriate arrangements, such as instalment payment plans, alternative payment methods and other options to reduce insurance cover.

Affected customers should get in touch with their respective insurers and insurance brokers for assistance.

The General Insurance Association of Singapore will continue to review these initiatives as the situation unfolds to ensure customers continue to be supported and serviced, and we remain dedicated to the health and well-being of all consumers.

Ho Kai Weng

Chief Executive

General Insurance Association of Singapore