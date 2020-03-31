Forum: General election should go on

Given that the general election must be held by April next year, we do not want to generate a constitutional problem by delaying it beyond that.

At the same time, we do not want to exacerbate the current health crisis by holding the election in the midst of it.

The one is no better than the other (Constitutional problem better than health crisis, says Tan Cheng Bock, March 29).

With the uncertainty of how long the Covid-19 crisis will last before the virus eases up and becomes a background endemic problem, the prospect of having a composite caretaker government - comprising different political parties - to decide on the country's priorities and policies certainly does not sound promising at a time when a resolute, single-minded purpose is needed.

While the electoral process involving crowds at rallies or polling boxes could increase our chances of being infected by the coronavirus, the risk can be mitigated with appropriate procedures firmly put in place.

Social distancing, proper hygiene controls, use of masks, participation in rally speeches

not physically but virtually through digital telecasts, electronic voting and a whole

host of other steps can make an election safe from viral disruption.

Unless our medical resources are overrun and cannot cope, the fatality rate rises, re-infection rates increase and the trajectory of the crisis takes an ominous turn, important events like elections should not be deferred.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)