Forum: Excerpts from readers' letters

CHANGE SMOKERS' BAD HABIT

Recently, I noticed cigarette butts all over the place, from coffee shops to pedestrian pathways.

Perhaps a new campaign is needed to get smokers to exercise more care when disposing of the butts. Such irresponsible behaviour runs counter to the clean and green society we strive for and is unfair to cleaners.

Ishwar Murlidhar Mahtani

EXPERIMENT IN BAD TASTE

I was both shocked and dismayed over the bid for record participation in a science experiment dubbed Magic Milk (Join in making Magic Milk at home - and help set a record, Aug 8). The experiment involves adding dishwashing liquid to an entire bowl of milk.

Even in the best of times, it is imprudent to waste food. Given the current climate when jobs are at risk and those who already live below the poverty line are bracing themselves for worse, such an experiment is most ill-considered.

Genevieve Tan McCully

MARKING YOUTH GAMES AT NS SQUARE

The upcoming NS Square will give Singaporeans an additional venue for leisure and honour the history of national service and its contributions to Singapore (NS Square to be focus of new Marina Bay downtown, Aug 10).

The Marina Bay floating platform was the venue for the opening and closing ceremonies of the inaugural Youth Olympic Games in 2010, an event that put Singapore on the world sporting map. I hope there will be something at the NS Square to mark this event.

Colin Ting Fook Mun

EXPAND SKILLSFUTURE CREDIT USE

It is a good idea to allow investors to use their SkillsFuture credits to pay for financial literacy courses conducted by Singapore Exchange and the Securities Investors Association

(Singapore) (Financial literacy paramount in current market climate by Mr Woon Wee Min, Aug 11).

There are many useful courses for which SkillsFuture credits are not eligible. I hope more flexibility can be exercised in this aspect.

Tan Han Chen

BUS SERVICE CONFUSION

Why are green and white number plates being used to differentiate similar bus services?

For example, service 293 in Tampines, which serves two lines within the neighbourhood, has a green-plate version and a white-plate one.

If one forgets the correct colour plate and boards the bus with the wrong coloured plate, one would have to get down and pay again to take the correct service.

Why can't the services be numbered sequentially like 293, 294, 295?

Christony Lau Pet Keong