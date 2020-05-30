Fall in revenues not reason enough for rental waivers

Published
50 min ago

I do not support the new Bill that will be introduced in Parliament next week which, if passed, would compel landlords to grant rental waivers to their small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) tenants who have suffered a significant revenue drop in the past few months (New Bill could level playing field between landlords and tenants, May 28).

There are many reasons that could have led to a fall in revenues of SMEs and the pandemic could have been only one of them.

Revenues could have fallen due to mismanagement or deferment of sales, or the SME selling outdated or seasonal products.

Granting rental waivers also does not guarantee that the SMEs will not retrench their staff or reduce their staff's pay.

Cheong Wing Kiat

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 30, 2020, with the headline 'Fall in revenues not reason enough for rental waivers'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content