Forum: Extra care needed before reopening of sports facilities

We thank Mr Tan Yi Han for his views (Reopen swimming pools for benefit of seniors, May 9) and appreciate his concern for the well-being of seniors in Singapore.

Without a doubt, our seniors are very much looking forward to the reopening of sport facilities and resuming their exercise routines and active lifestyles with their friends.

While this will eventually happen, we must take extra care in making necessary adjustments to reopen sport facilities, including swimming pools, gyms and stadiums.

This will very much depend on the gradual return to a new normal and the Government's evolving measures to stop the spread of the virus.

It is important to minimise pre-and post-exercise socialising and commuting for now.

In the meantime, Singaporeans may visit circle.myactivesg.com to stay active at home as we wait for the situation to improve.

We hope that all in the community will emerge stronger and continue to lead safe and healthy lifestyles.

S. Parameswaran

Deputy Director, Public Relations

Sport Singapore