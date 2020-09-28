Constantly upgrade skills for job security

The Covid-19 crisis has resulted in business difficulties and put the livelihood of many people at risk. Unemployment and retrenchments have unfortunately surged so far this year (Over 5,000 citizens retrenched between January and June, Sept 5).

People must be willing to continue to reinvent themselves. They have to find new methods of working in the new norm and pivot themselves into new areas of the nation's socio-economic growth.

To increase job security for the future, one must constantly upgrade one's skills in order to keep up with the constantly evolving demands of the economy.

Amanda Chua Sin Eng, 20

Undergraduate student