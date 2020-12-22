Q: How do I get to spin the Straits Times (ST) Rewards wheel?

A: To be eligible, you must:

1) register an account and log in to the ST website

2) read 3 online articles within the same day

*If you do not have an account, you can sign up for free here.

Q: Can I spin the ST Rewards wheel If I read articles on the ST Mobile apps?

A: Not at the moment, but we are working on it.

Q: How many times can I spin the ST Rewards wheel?

A: You can spin the wheel once every 24 hours. Come back every day, read ST articles and spin!

Q: Will my reading progress be recorded if I am not logged in?

A: No, your reading progress will be tracked only if you’re logged in to your ST online account.

Q: Will I be eligible to spin the ST Rewards wheel if I read articles in other SPH publications such as Lianhe Zaobao?

A: No, you can spin the ST Rewards wheel only if you read articles from ST.

Q: How do I redeem rewards such as the ST News Tablet?

A: Winners of these rewards will receive an e-mail containing redemption details.

Q: Will my rewards expire?

A: Yes, please check the campaign page and redeem your rewards before they expire!