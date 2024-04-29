Yen drops past 160 against the US dollar to fresh 34-year low

HONG KONG - The Japanese yen weakened past 160 to the US dollar for the first time since 1990 on April 29 after a forecast-beating US inflation reading dented expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year.

The greenback bought 160.17 yen in morning trade, fanning speculation that Japanese authorities would step in to support their currency. Tokyo markets were closed for the first of the country’s Golden Week holidays.

The yen later pared losses and was at 159.37 to the US dollar at 11.43am Singapore time, down 0.66 per cent.

Against the Singapore dollar, the yen fell, also by 0.66 per cent, to 116.943.

The Japanese currency also fell past 171 per euro, a record low since the formation of the common European currency in 1999.

Markets are on guard for any intervention by Japanese authorities to contain the yen’s nearly 11 per cent fall this year.

Last Friday’s (April 26) forecast-beating reading on the US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index came after the Bank of Japan refused to tighten monetary policy further at its meeting last week.

While the yen had its biggest drop in six months last Friday, it also briefly surged to 154.97 to the dollar, triggering speculation that Japanese authorities may have checked currency rates ahead of likely intervention. It was not immediately clear what caused the move.

The Fed’s May 1 interest rate decision is the prime focus for markets this week, with investors already anticipating a delay in its rate cuts after a batch of sticky US inflation and as officials including Chair Jerome Powell emphasise even those plans are dependent on data.

Tokyo officials have repeatedly said they are ready to step in if there are wild movements in the exchange rate, citing speculators as a key issue.

However, observers were sceptical that a first intervention since late 2022 would have much of an impact.

“Expectations of intervention having a sustained impact may disappoint given macro fundamentals do not support a sudden shift to a hawkish monetary stance,” said National Australia Bank’s Tapas Strickland. AFP, REUTERS