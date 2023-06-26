Yangzijiang Shipbuilding wins contract for three combination carriers from repeat customer

SINGAPORE - Straits Times Index constituent company Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) has secured a contract from repeat customer Klaveness Combination Carriers to build three 83,300 dwt vessels for delivery in 2026, the company announced on Sunday.

No contract value was disclosed. The order comes after Yangzijiang delivered eight combination carriers to the customer between 2019 and 2021.

The new combination carriers ordered can transport both dry and wet bulk cargo. They are more likely to be used on both legs of the journey, and therefore more efficient than single-purpose vessels, the company said.

The new carriers are to replace Norway-based Klaveness Combination Carriers’ older vessels, and are expected to reduce overall carbon dioxide emissions by about 35 per cent due to better fuel-efficient features – including wind-assisted propulsion – as well as improved cargo-carrying capacity.

“The inherent efficiency of combination carrier design will also help reduce the carbon footprint of the industry due to the reduction of idle sailing,” said Yangzijiang’s executive chairman and chief executive officer Ren Letian.

“We are grateful for the immense trust placed in us by (Klaveness Combination Carriers) and are honoured with the repeat order placed.”

