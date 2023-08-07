Work Talk Podcast: Where the tech jobs are

In this series, tech leaders demystify what the companies do, talk about innovations that they have their eyes on, and tell what it feels like to work in their firms.

In this episode, ST’s senior correspondent Krist Boo hosts IBM, a 112-year-old tech company, and Equinix, which turns 25 this year.

What do the two companies have in common?

Besides making money, of course. They are doing some of the most important work in solving today’s global problems.

Our guests are Ms Agnes Heftberger, general manager for IBM in Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Korea, and Ms Leong Yee May, Equinix’s managing director for South Asia.

Our special young guest is Mr Aaron Lim. Aaron is a student studying data science and AI at the Nanyang Technological University of Singapore. He is one of the leaders at the International Council of Malaysian Scholars, a student-run group that brings together a global network of professional Malaysians.

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:10 What do they do?

3:25 Generative AI: the dawning importance of trust and ethics

5:06 Sometimes doing the right thing means forgoing quick wins

6:12 From a Gen Z: A job that does not help to solve bigger problems? Underwhelming

8:44 Punchcard. First computers. Highlights of IBM’s 70 years in Singapore

10:53 Why do data centers matter?

18:10 Three most important things for a Gen Z. Girls and riches not included.

Listen to Pt 1: Where the tech jobs are (Salesforce and Cisco) - https://str.sg/iopR

Listen to Pt 2: Where the tech jobs are (Oracle and Google) - https://str.sg/iJva

Listen to Pt 3: Where the tech jobs are (Microsoft and LinkedIn) - https://str.sg/iUeq

Listen to Pt 4: Where the tech jobs are (Adobe and GitHub) - https://str.sg/iUKW

Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Follow ST’s Your Money & Career Podcast channel here:

Channel: https://str.sg/wB2m

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wuN3

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/ioWR

Spotify: https://str.sg/wBr9

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Krist Boo’s Work Talk columns: https://str.sg/wB2P

Get business/career tips in ST’s HeadSTart newsletter: https://str.sg/headstart-nl

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

--

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (new): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!