Work Talk Podcast: Where the tech jobs are

Synopsis: Every first Monday of the month, the Work Talk podcast helps you work smarter, think deeper and get ahead in your work life.
This is Part 4 of our special feature Where the Tech Jobs Are, where tech leaders demystify what the companies do, talk about innovations that they have their eyes on, and tell what it feels like to work in their firms.
If you’re one of those curious about some of the world’s most famous tech names, this is your chance to get a sneak peek behind the scenes.
In this episode, ST’s senior correspondent Krist Boo hosts two guests. Mr Simon Dale, managing director for Adobe, South-east Asia and Korea, and Mr Martin Woodward, vice-president of developer relations at GitHub. Our special young guest is Mr Donovan Dua, a student at the Institute of Technical Education.
Highlights (click/tap above):
0:35 What do they do?
3:12 Generative AI: the beginning of a new epoch
5:46 What does the AI buzz mean for the Singapore operations?
8:06 Fully remote and a kampong, what is it like to work at Github and Adobe?
10:53 What happens when a group of GitHubbers take over a bar?
14:32 The experience that drew Donovan to tech began with doctors and nurses
Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
