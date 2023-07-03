Work Talk Podcast: Where the tech jobs are

If you’re one of those curious about some of the world’s most famous tech names, this is your chance to get a sneak peek behind the scenes.

In this episode, ST’s senior correspondent Krist Boo hosts two guests. Mr Simon Dale, managing director for Adobe, South-east Asia and Korea, and Mr Martin Woodward, vice-president of developer relations at GitHub. Our special young guest is Mr Donovan Dua, a student at the Institute of Technical Education.

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:35 What do they do?

3:12 Generative AI: the beginning of a new epoch

5:46 What does the AI buzz mean for the Singapore operations?

8:06 Fully remote and a kampong, what is it like to work at Github and Adobe?

10:53 What happens when a group of GitHubbers take over a bar?

14:32 The experience that drew Donovan to tech began with doctors and nurses

Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

