Why a US recession is still likely - and coming soon

Downturn hiding in plain sight in forecasts

Against the backdrop of that monetary squeeze, it’s little wonder that some indicators are already flashing warning signs. Bloomberg Economics took a closer look at measures that are especially important for the eminent academics who’ll officially declare whether the US is in recession or not.

That determination, by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), typically isn’t made until several months after the recession actually began. But the NBER’s slump-dating committee identifies six indicators that weigh heavily in the decision, including measures of income, employment, consumer spending and factory output.

Using consensus forecasts for those key numbers, Bloomberg Economics built a model to mimic the committee’s decision-making process in real time. It works fairly well to match past calls. What it says about the future: There’s a better-than-even chance that sometime next year, the NBER will declare that a US recession began in the closing months of 2023.

New shocks to hit

That assessment is mostly based on forecasts delivered over the past few weeks - which might not capture some new threats that are threatening to knock the economy off course. Among them:

Auto strike: The United Auto Workers union has called a walkout at America’s Big Three auto firms, the first time they’ve all been targeted at the same time. It expanded the strike on Friday to encompass some 25,000 workers. The industry’s long supply chains means stoppages can have an outsize impact. In 1998, a 54-day strike of 9,200 workers at GM triggered a 150,000 drop in employment.

Student bills: Millions of Americans will start getting student-loan bills again this month, after the 3 1/2-year pandemic freeze expired. The resumption of payments could shave off another 0.2-0.3 per cent from annualised growth in the fourth quarter.

Oil spike: A surge in crude prices - hitting every household in the wallet - is one of the handful of truly reliable indicators that a downturn is coming. Oil prices have climbed nearly US$25 from their summer lows, pushing above US$95 a barrel.

Global slump: The rest of the world could drag the US down. The second-biggest economy, China, is mired in a real-estate crisis. In the euro area, lending is contracting at a faster pace than in the nadir of the sovereign debt crisis - a sign that already-stagnant growth is set to move lower.

Government shutdown: A 45-day deal to keep the government open has kicked one risk from October into November - a point where it could end up doing more damage to the fourth quarter GDP numbers. Bloomberg Economics estimates that each week of shutdown takes about 0.2 percentage point off annualised GDP growth, with most but not all of that recouped once the government re-opens.

At the core of the soft-landing argument is the strength of household spending. Unfortunately, history suggests that’s not a good guide to whether a recession is imminent or not - typically the US consumer keeps buying right up until the brink.

What’s more, the extra savings that Americans amassed in the pandemic - thanks to stimulus checks and lockdowns - are running out. There’s a debate over how fast, but the San Francisco Fed calculated that they’d all gone by the end of September. Bloomberg calculations show that the poorest 80 per cent of the population now have less cash on hand than they did before Covid-19.

The past summer saw Americans splurge on a wave of hit entertainment. The Barbie and Oppenheimer movies, and sellout concert tours by Beyonce and Taylor Swift, added a remarkable US$8.5 billion to third quarter GDP. That looks like a last hurrah. With savings exhausted and concerts over, powerful consumption drivers have been replaced by a blank space.

Revealing about the shape of things to come: Credit-card delinquency rates have surged, notably among younger Americans, and parts of the auto-loan market are turning bad too.

One indicator that does have a good track record of anticipating downturns is the Fed’s survey of senior loan officers at banks, known as the SLOOS.

The latest reading shows that about half of large and mid-sized banks are imposing tougher criteria for commercial and industrial loans. Aside from the pandemic period, that’s the highest share since the 2008 financial crisis. The impact is set to be felt in the fourth quarter of this year – and when businesses can’t borrow as easily, it usually leads to weaker investment and hiring.