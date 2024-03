SINGAPORE - Singapore-listed telco Singtel’s share price, which was in the doldrums for more than half a year, has perked up in recent days.

Supporting this latest run in its shares was a report about the group’s negotiations to sell Optus, its Australian subsidiary and the second-largest telco there. The buyer is said to be Toronto-based private equity giant Brookfield and is purported to be acquiring Optus for A$16 billion (S$14.08 billion).