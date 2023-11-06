Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Will you mentor a younger owner in the same industry?

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Nov 6)
Will you mentor a younger owner in the same industry? (featuring Mr Delonix Tan Wei Jie, 3rd generation owner, Sandai Fishball and Mr Randall Ang, managing director and 2nd Generation owner, BOBO Fishball)
Is now a good time to sell? (featuring Mr Matthew Chow, senior associate director PropNex Realty & Terrance Wong, associate district director, PropNex Realty)
Are we finally done with interest rate hikes? (featuring Mr Vishnu Varathan, head of economics & strategy, Asia at Mizuho Bank)
Why the Netherlands is a great climate for Singapore businesses (featuring Mrs Anneke Adema, ambassador of the Netherlands to Singapore and Brunei)
Women in Aviation International (Singapore) launches scholarship to boost SG’s aviation industry (featuring Ms Lou-Ann See, vice president of Women in Aviation International (Singapore Chapter) and Ms Mabel Kwan, board member of Women in Aviation International (Singapore Chapter) )
