Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Will the AI bubble burst? If so, how soon?

Weekly MoneyFM Podcasts (Mar 11, 2024)
Sumatra’s Forest Guardian - Leading a generation of powerful women to save Leuser’s last pristine rainforests (featuring Ms Farwiza Farhan, chairperson & co-founder, Forest Nature and Environment Aceh)
What Singapore could gain from Taylor Swift? (featuring Mr David Mann, chief economist, Asia Pacific, Mastercard, Mastercard Economics Institute)
Will the AI bubble burst? If so, how soon? (featuring Mr Laurent Lequeu, independent financial consultant and writer of The Macro Butler Newsletter)
International Women’s Day 2024 - The urgency of closing the gender gap in healthcare (featuring Ms Amy Ho, head of disease areas, Roche Diagnostics APAC, member of Roche’s International Women’s Network and of the Asia-Pacific Women’s Cancer Coalition)
Pangdemonium Theatre’s production of “Falling” (Mr Andrew Marko, award-winning actor and Ms Tracie Pang, Pangdemonium co-founder, producer, and director)
Scalable and impactful innovation in human ageing could soon be a reality (Professor Brian Kennedy, director of the healthy longevity translational research programme at Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore)
Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVx