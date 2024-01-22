Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Why Singapore’s first active ETF is looking to Japan

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (22 Jan 2024)
What is the enduring impact of a family friend on a business legacy? (featuring Er. Dr. Lee Bee Wah, former Member of Parliament and engineer, and Mr Tan Yue Wei, founder, YWA Studio & director of TEP One Group)
Why Singapore’s first active ETF is looking to Japan (featuring Ms Ong Ai Ling, head of artificial intelligence of investments (AIOI), senior director, portfolio manager Lion Global Investors)
A new possible pandemic - Disease X (featuring Professor Dale Fisher, NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, senior consultant, National University Hospital)
ART SG back for second edition, curation process, trendspotting key galleries, artists (featuring Ms Shuyin Yan, fair director, ART SG)
How Singapore is taking action to fight trafficking of endangered animals (Ms Anbarasi Boopal, co chief executive, ACRES Wildlife Rescue Centre and Dr Charlene Yeong, senior manager, Wildlife Health and Rehabilitation at Mandai Nature)
Why Iswaran’s alleged graft case could drag out (featuring Mr Eugene Tan, Associate Professor of Law, Singapore Management University)
