Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Buy-now-pay-later digital solutions on the rise in Asia

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (March 17)

Aviation sector road to recovery, the future of transport in Singapore (with Mr Ong Ye Kung, Minister for Transport)

Game-changing innovations in healthcare (featuring Ms Simone Song, founder, ORI Capital)

Soul of Business: Even the boss needs a friendly shoulder (featuring Ms Marta Grutka, CEO, Confidante)

"Buy now pay later" on the rise in Asia (featuring Mr Turochas Fuad, founder and chief executive, Pace)

Building vertical gardens in the financial district (Ms Pranati Rajagopal, second-year electrical engineering student, project manager of NUS Rover team, NUS & Ms Anoushka Bhutani, second-year mechanical engineering student, NUS)

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVx