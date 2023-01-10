UK firms row back on plans to invest more in training

LONDON – Fewer businesses in Britain are increasing investment in skills compared with last year and a majority have never heard of key government programmes to boost training, according to a survey.

The proportion of companies planning to raise the amount they spend on training in the next year has dropped from 53 per cent in 2021 to 38 per cent in 2022, said the survey by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).

Despite fewer firms than before saying they will increase skills spending, 47 per cent said they will maintain investment at current levels, compared with 43 per cent in 2021. 

A large majority of the 273 businesses surveyed reported that they do not know about flagship government programmes to increase skills. Four out of five have not heard of the planned Lifelong Loan Entitlement scheme, which will offer funding for four years of higher education at either universities or technical colleges, taken any time in life. 

Around two-thirds of firms are at most “slightly” aware of T Levels, a keystone government programme that offers technical skills training as an alternative to the A levels, the academic qualifications typically achieved by students prior to attending university.

Mr Robert West, head of education and skills at the CBI, said the results show “concerningly low levels of awareness for key aspects of the government’s skills agenda”. BLOOMBERG

