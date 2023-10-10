Trust Bank to launch more types of unsecured loans in coming months

Trust aims to become Singapore’s fourth-largest retail bank by customer numbers by the end of 2024. PHOTO: ST FILE
Prisca Ang
Updated
58 sec ago
Published
1 min ago
SINGAPORE – Trust Bank will roll out more types of unsecured loans to customers in the coming months as the digital bank races towards its goal of being profitable by 2025.

This comes after the institution, which is backed by Standard Chartered Bank and FairPrice Group, launched what it calls Instant Loans for some of its Trust credit card holders in July. It is based on customers converting a portion of their available credit balance into cash, with interest rates starting from 3.4 per cent a year.

