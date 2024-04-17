Toshiba to cut 5,000 jobs in Japan in latest bid to restructure: Nikkei

Updated
Apr 17, 2024, 06:15 PM
Published
Apr 17, 2024, 06:15 PM

Toshiba Corporation plans to cut 5,000 jobs in Japan, or roughly a tenth of its domestic headcount, in a bid to cut costs and focus on its infrastructure and digital technology operations, the Nikkei said April 17.

The Tokyo-based company, whose sprawling operations span light bulbs to nuclear power plants, plans to slash workers at the parent firm’s non-core teams, the Nikkei said April 17, without saying where it got the information. The company is expected to book a one-time loss of roughly ¥100 billion (S$881 million), it said.

Toshiba, which was bought out by a consortium led by Japan Industrial Partners in 2023, has been seeking to turn itself around.

The recently privatised company has struggled for years with management missteps and scandal. It paid the country’s largest penalty ever for falsifying financial statements in 2015, and then had to sell off its crown jewel memory-chip business, Kioxia Holdings Corporation, to pay for losses from an ill-fated expansion in the nuclear business. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
Toshiba cuts profit forecast as COO resigns over expenses
Konica Minolta to cut 2,400 jobs worldwide as demand for office printers wanes

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top