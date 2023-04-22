Tokenised high-value assets such as whisky, property becoming more popular with small investors

SINGAPORE – Once, only the ultra-rich could afford to invest in high-end watches or casks of premium wines.

These asset classes are now within reach of the man in the street, who can boast of owning, albeit along with a handful of others, a cask of rare whisky in Scotland, for example.

Tokenisation of assets has changed the game. It means that the value of real assets can be carved up into “tokens” and you can own a little slice of them.

ADDX’s curated portfolio of vintage French wines with wholesale liquor and wine company Provenance Treasures was fully subscribed to during its six-day offer in November 2022.

And four casks of whisky have been snapped up since the Whisky Cask Club made joint cask ownership available in February via finance-as-a-service platform Aerapass.

Ms Choo Oi-Yee, chief executive officer of global private market exchange ADDX, said that the tokenisation of such physical assets has become more popular in Singapore since it became feasible to divide them up, or fractionalise them, among various owners.

She added: “Traditionally, such investments have, by and large, only been accessible to the ultra-rich. This is because building a diversified portfolio of such assets may require high start-up costs. Tokenisation can enable fractional ownership, making these assets accessible to a wider range of investors.”

Fractionalised real estate has been around for a longer time, which may not come as a surprise given that one of the favourite pastimes in Singapore is to invest in property, said Mr Oliver Siah.

He is the co-founder and group managing director of Fraxtor, a real estate tokenisation platform. The company tokenises and raises funds for real estate projects, although they are not directly involved in the actual development.

“We have investors ranging from below 30 years old to those above 70. They love investing in real estate (and) look at our platform as a way to find interesting property deals,” Mr Siah said.

And come late April, watch aficionados can partake in fractionalised bidding for luxury timepieces by FutureGrail, an investment advisory firm for high-end watches which has its own tax-free storage facility.

There are practical benefits for the investor who wants to diversify his wealth with tokenised assets, where digital tokens on a distributed ledger or blockchain represent ownership or investment in an underlying asset.

With lower costs and the increased efficiency, fractionalising the ownership of assets has made it easier for businesses to raise funds while mitigating risks, and also bring such assets within the reach of the average investor.

For example, the indicative worth of each bottle in ADDX’s Provenance Treasures wine fund, a curated portfolio of vintage wines from top wineries in France’s Burgundy region, ranges from hundreds of dollars to thousands. Primary investors bought into the fund with the minimum subscription size of a thousand tokens, valued at $830.

Ownership of one whisky cask with the Whisky Cask Club, which is stored in Scotland, is split into 20 units. Each unit costs £409 (S$675), whereas a premium cask of whisky can be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on its rarity and age.