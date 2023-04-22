Tokenised high-value assets such as whisky, property becoming more popular with small investors

SINGAPORE – Once, only the ultra-rich could afford to invest in high-end watches or casks of premium wines.
These asset classes are now within reach of the man in the street, who can boast of owning, albeit along with a handful of others, a cask of rare whisky in Scotland, for example.
Tokenisation of assets has changed the game. It means that the value of real assets can be carved up into “tokens” and you can own a little slice of them.
ADDX’s curated portfolio of vintage French wines with wholesale liquor and wine company Provenance Treasures was fully subscribed to during its six-day offer in November 2022.
And four casks of whisky have been snapped up since the Whisky Cask Club made joint cask ownership available in February via finance-as-a-service platform Aerapass.
Ms Choo Oi-Yee, chief executive officer of global private market exchange ADDX, said that the tokenisation of such physical assets has become more popular in Singapore since it became feasible to divide them up, or fractionalise them, among various owners.
She added: “Traditionally, such investments have, by and large, only been accessible to the ultra-rich. This is because building a diversified portfolio of such assets may require high start-up costs. Tokenisation can enable fractional ownership, making these assets accessible to a wider range of investors.”
Fractionalised real estate has been around for a longer time, which may not come as a surprise given that one of the favourite pastimes in Singapore is to invest in property, said Mr Oliver Siah.
He is the co-founder and group managing director of Fraxtor, a real estate tokenisation platform. The company tokenises and raises funds for real estate projects, although they are not directly involved in the actual development.
“We have investors ranging from below 30 years old to those above 70. They love investing in real estate (and) look at our platform as a way to find interesting property deals,” Mr Siah said.
And come late April, watch aficionados can partake in fractionalised bidding for luxury timepieces by FutureGrail, an investment advisory firm for high-end watches which has its own tax-free storage facility.
There are practical benefits for the investor who wants to diversify his wealth with tokenised assets, where digital tokens on a distributed ledger or blockchain represent ownership or investment in an underlying asset.
With lower costs and the increased efficiency, fractionalising the ownership of assets has made it easier for businesses to raise funds while mitigating risks, and also bring such assets within the reach of the average investor.
For example, the indicative worth of each bottle in ADDX’s Provenance Treasures wine fund, a curated portfolio of vintage wines from top wineries in France’s Burgundy region, ranges from hundreds of dollars to thousands. Primary investors bought into the fund with the minimum subscription size of a thousand tokens, valued at $830.
Ownership of one whisky cask with the Whisky Cask Club, which is stored in Scotland, is split into 20 units. Each unit costs £409 (S$675), whereas a premium cask of whisky can be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on its rarity and age.
In the last quarter of 2022, Fraxtor raised the $2.5 million capital for the redevelopment of a semi-detached house at 10 Redwood Avenue in 20 minutes. The property is expected to fetch more than $12 million. The smallest buy-in for the project was $25,000.
The minimum buy-in amount for property varies by project and typically starts at $20,000.
The tokenisation of such assets is an extension of existing consumer behaviour, said Mr Thorsten Neumann, who oversees technology activities at SC Ventures, the corporate venture capital and incubator arm of Standard Chartered Bank.
He added that the opportunity in Singapore is one of provenance, where the blockchain will hopefully be recognised legally as a legitimate source of ownership for tokenised assets.
“For tokenisation, once there is legal ownership without having to take it through a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for proof of ownership, that’s when I think the market will pick up momentum,” he said.
“It becomes a real thing with provenance and real cash flows with clearer regulations. So these fun things of tokenised wine and whisky bottles can emerge because I can see it, touch it, consume it, which is where investors are willing to put their money and not just for speculation.”
The real benefit and value of tokenisation far supersede the digital-versus-paper narrative, said Mr Julian Kwan, chief executive officer and co-founder of InvestaX and IX Swap, which are licensed tokenisation SaaS (software-as-a-service) platforms.
He said: “Tokenisation is creating new and improved investment structures and products using blockchains and smart contracts, and is bringing the ability to allow illiquid real assets to be used in new ways, such as serving as collateral within lending and DeFi (decentralised finance) markets.”
But buying into a tokenised asset does not mean guaranteed returns, and investors still need to do their due diligence to study the market and ensure they are on regulated platforms.
While blockchain technology enables a tamper-proof record of asset ownership and transaction history, and can reduce the risk of fraud and increase investor confidence in the market, some risks remain, said Mr Stephen Bates, partner and head of transaction services for deal advisory at KPMG in Singapore.
“There remain some uncertainty and risks including regulatory requirements, cyber-security risks and market volatility, as well as the fractional legal ownership of the asset, physical security of the underlying asset and consumer protection from custodian bankruptcy and fraud,” he said.
Mr Kwan added that while investing in real assets in a token format is truly valuable, investors need to be assured that they are protected and the environment is regulated.