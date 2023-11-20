Thai economic growth slows in third quarter, boosting stimulus case

BANGKOK – Thailand’s economy grew at a slower pace in the third quarter, supporting the case for the new government to proceed with its planned US$14 billion (S$18.8 billion) cash handout programme.

Gross domestic product in the three months to September rose 1.5 per cent from a year earlier, the National Economic and Social Development Council said on Nov 20. This compares with the 2.2 per cent median estimate in a Bloomberg survey and a previously reported 1.8 per cent growth in the second quarter.

The economy expanded 0.8 per cent quarter on quarter, against a median estimate of a 1.3 per cent growth.

Even as tourism – which is a key plank of South-east Asia’s second-largest economy – recovered and buoyed domestic activity, growth still lagged many of its neighbours.

This has prompted the administration of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to push for a stimulus plan that is being opposed by some central bankers and economists. Mr Srettha is aiming to accelerate annual growth, which has averaged below 2 per cent in the past decade, to 5 per cent.

The centrepiece of Mr Srettha’s strategy to lift the economy out of the cycle of low growth is a digital wallet programme that will see 50 million Thais aged 16 years and above receive a one-time handout of 10,000 baht (S$384) starting in May 2024.

That the cash aid plan to boost spending will be funded by borrowing that may widen the fiscal deficit and stoke inflation has triggered a backlash, including from Thailand’s opposition party. BLOOMBERG