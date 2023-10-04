Temasek hires Goldman Sachs for Singapore Power's 40% stake sale in Aussie energy firm Jemena: Australian daily

The stake owned by Singapore Power could be worth up to A$6 billion (S$5.2 billion), valuing Jemena up to A$15 billion. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Updated
39 sec ago
Published
41 sec ago

Temasek has hired Goldman Sachs to find a buyer for its unit Singapore Power’s 40 per cent stake in Australian gas and electricity distributor Jemena, the Australian Financial Review reported on Wednesday.

Local media late last month reported that the sale of the stake owned by Singapore Power could be worth up to A$6 billion (S$5.2 billion), valuing Jemena up to A$15 billion.

Jemena operates electricity and gas distribution infrastructure across Australia and is the biggest gas distributor in New South Wales, delivering gas to more than 1.5 million customers each year, according to its website.

Singapore state investment firm Temasek told Reuters it “won’t be able to comment on market speculation”.

Goldman declined to comment. Singapore Power did not respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Jemena could not be reached. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Mubadala in talks with Temasek for stake buy in India’s Manipal Hospitals: Sources
Temasek weighs $2.7 billion Pavilion Energy asset sale: Sources

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top