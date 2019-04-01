Survey of European businesses in S-E Asia to gauge sentiment

A survey of European firms in South-east Asia will be launched today by the EU-Asean Business Council, it said in a statement.

The fifth EU-Asean Business Sentiment Survey will run till June 28, and the results will be published in early September.

It is being conducted in conjunction with the European chambers of commerce in South-east Asia and other partner trade associations.

EU-Asean Business Council chairman Donald Kanak said in the statement: "The survey last year revealed an overwhelmingly positive outlook from European businesses based in the Asean region."

He added: "With Europe remaining as the largest source of foreign direct investment funds into Asean, this year's survey will be an important barometer to gauge whether the sentiment towards the region remains as positive."

He said this is especially so amid major changes taking place in global political and trade environments.

Mr Kanak called for all European businesses to take part in the survey, be they large multinational corporations or small and medium-sized enterprises.

The survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/EABSS2019