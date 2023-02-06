StanChart stops accepting Adani bonds as collateral: report says

MUMBAI - Standard Chartered has stopped accepting bonds of Adani Group firms as collateral on margin loans, ET Now television channel reported, without saying where it got the information.

The lender has asked its private clients to top up their collateral for any shortfall, the report said.

A Standard Chartered India spokesman declined to comment on the report.

The move follows similar actions by Citigroup’s wealth arm and Credit Suisse Group, as the Adani securities were roiled by allegations of fraud from US-based Hindenburg Research. The Adani group has repeatedly denied the US short-seller’s allegations.

Bondholders of Adani Group firms are having initial conversations with financial advisers and lawyers to weigh their options after the unfolding crisis at the Indian conglomerate sent several dollar obligations into distressed territory.

The company abruptly pulled a record domestic stock offering after shares in the Adani group tanked. It has also shelved a plan to sell 10 billion rupees (S$161 million) of bonds via a retail issue.

The group’s 10 listed firms have lost more than half their market value, in excess of US$100 billion combined, since Hindenburg raised questions about the group’s debt levels and use of tax havens.

A report in newspaper Mint on Monday, citing sources, said the Adani Group plans to trim its capital spending plans.

While providing more collateral in the form of stock pledges to lenders, the group may moderate its capex plans in some of its businesses, the newspaper reported.

The newspaper said the company might look at 16-18 months for growth in certain businesses, instead of a 12-month target, adding that Adani would return to its usual pace of growth once normalcy returns.

The group will use alternative funding channels from internal accruals, promoter equity funding and private placements to fund projects, Mint said. Additionally, Adani Group’s domestic lenders do not plan to cut off the conglomerate from utilising sanctioned but unused credit lines for fears it could backfire and lead to defaults, Mint said in a separate report, citing bankers. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS