ST Podcast: Money Hacks - Financial planning for working mothers, new parents and retirees

Mr Kelvin Goh, head of investments and wealth advisory for OCBC Bank (centre), tells Money Hacks podcast hosts Chris Lim (left) and Ernest Luis (right) how working mothers, new parents and retirees should approach financial planning and cover their insurance and potential disability income needs.
Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times and The Business Times offer tips for the newcomer to the financial investment scene.

How much insurance coverage should you have and plan for? Are there principles working mothers or parents should bear in mind when it comes to financial planning, or if their income streams are affected by medical setbacks?

How important is disability income for young and new parents?

Mr Kelvin Goh, head of investments and wealth advisory, OCBC Bank, gives us good starter tips.

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

