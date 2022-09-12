ST HeadSTart: Are skills learnt in school outdated in the workplace? | Things to consider when opening a joint account

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Good morning! One of the stories we're looking at this week addresses what many students and fresh graduates may worry about: Are the skills you learn in school outdated in the workplace?

Soft skills and networks built in school will continue to be relevant in the workplace, as manpower correspondent Calvin Yang highlights. But more importantly, workers of today must go through a continuous cycle of upskilling and reskilling.

Are you looking to spruce up your home? Renovation costs can easily run into the tens of thousands, and perhaps you are wondering how to cough up the money. Senior correspondent Chor Khieng Yuit outlines some key things to know about renovation loans, including what it can be put towards.

Meanwhile, invest editor Tan Ooi Boon shares some tips for those thinking about opening a joint account - whether it's with your spouse, sibling or live-in companions. One reminder? If your account is jointly held with a close companion, both of you should make wills on how the funds should be dealt with.