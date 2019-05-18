S'pore non-oil exports continue double-digit slide

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports have experienced a worse drop than analysts expected.
Singapore's non-oil domestic exports have experienced a worse drop than analysts expected.PHOTO: ST FILE
Trade tensions between the United States and China appear to weigh on Singapore's exports, which registered yet another drop in April.

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports fell 10 per cent year on year last month - worse than analysts' expectations of a 4.6 per cent drop.

The April data came on the heels of an 11.8 per cent slump in shipments in March. Economists say it signals a continued slowdown in Singapore's manufacturing and gross domestic product growth.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 18, 2019, with the headline 'S'pore non-oil exports continue double-digit slide'.
