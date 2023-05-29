Smart cities may make smart investments

SINGAPORE – Mention “Smart City”, and those of us old enough might recall The Jetsons cartoon, with its Google-style city architecture and homes with space age push-button conveniences.
One need not look at the reel world to see a smart city these days. In the real world, Singapore is ranked the smartest Asian city, and the seventh smartest in the world, according to the 2023 Smart City index by Swiss business school Institute for Management Development, which ranked Zurich as No. 1.
The rise of these smart cities presents investors with opportunities.
According to consulting firm McKinsey, a smart city is one that “puts data and digital technology to work to make better decisions and improve the quality of life”.
Citizens and businesses can then benefit from improvements in air quality and energy efficiency, a more convenient transport network and a healthcare ecosystem which propels innovation and promotes economic growth.
In smart cities, major market-changing participants – from the government to industry leaders, banks and even investors – play a key part in delivering an ecosystem for healthier living, a smarter transport network, an upgraded water supply and an efficient use of energy.
For instance, HealthCity Novena is a master plan for 17ha of community-focused healthcare space. Slated for completion by 2030, the integrated precinct extends beyond healthcare to include a holistic ecosystem made up of health services, research and education, commercial, leisure and public spaces.
Tech and energy efficiency
One may uncover bright investment opportunities in the sectors that help improve the quality of life in urban areas.
Technology companies specialising in Internet of Things (IoT) devices, big data analytics, artificial intelligence and other smart city technologies are likely to be the biggest beneficiaries.
According to Fortune Business Insights, the global IoT market is projected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 26.1 per cent – from US$662.2 billion (S$896 billion) in 2023 to US$3.4 trillion by 2030.
Cities that seek to tackle pollution and reduce their carbon footprint will typically look to cut energy usage and electricity consumption. Demand for solutions in energy efficiency, storage and infrastructure will see positive knock-on effects.
Hydrogen may be the future solution for heavy-duty commercial vehicles that need to travel long distances, according to McKinsey. Britain will have a nationwide network of hydrogen refuelling stations operational at the end of 2023, with trucks and buses as the priority. Wind and solar energy adoption rates set record highs in 2022 in both Europe and the United States.
Transport and cyber security
As cities get more crowded and green-conscious, transport will trend towards being electric, shared and, in some cases, autonomous. Transport will also need to be highly efficient and able to handle exceptionally large volumes of people.
In most megacities, traffic congestion and pollution are the two key issues that need to be urgently addressed. Thus, infrastructure companies and mobility companies offering electric and autonomous vehicles and ride-hailing services benefit from smart city growth.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said more than 10 million electric cars were sold worldwide in 2022, and that sales are expected to grow by another 35 per cent in 2023.
This explosive growth has seen electric cars’ share of the overall car market rise from around 4 per cent in 2020 to 14 per cent in 2022, and this is set to increase further to 18 per cent in 2023, based on IEA projections.
This growing trend also boosts demand in other parts of the supply chain, such as battery production.
Ride-hailing services are seeing exponential growth. According to McKinsey, consumers racked up more than 15 billion hailed-mobility trips in 2019, with revenues reaching US$130 billion. By 2030, total revenues from hailed mobility could increase to between US$450 billion and US$860 billion.
Autonomous vehicles will drive the next frontier of mobility, and despite timelines being pushed out, it potentially transforms transportation, consumer behaviour and society at large.
Ms Cathie Woods, the founder and chief executive of Ark Invest, a company with a focus on disruptive innovation in the equity markets, expects the global autonomous mobility-as-a-service market will exceed US$10 trillion in gross revenue by the early 2030s.
With vast amounts of data collected in smart cities, security companies specialising in cyber security and physical security solutions will need to evolve with the scale of technology infrastructure and as potential attacks become more malicious and frequent. Public and private sectors will need to increase their spending on related solutions.
Globally, Citi has identified digital and energy transformation, such as cyber security, fintech and clean sustainable energy, as secular unstoppable trends and long-term core holdings.
What are the risks?
While smart cities present potentially lucrative investing opportunities, investors must evaluate these companies based on their long-term potential.
Some factors to take into consideration include the competitive landscape, regulatory environment for specific technologies and services, long-run profitability and level of innovation.
The IoT sector, for example, is highly competitive and rapidly evolving, with many companies vying for market share in various segments of the industry, including hardware, network, cloud and software providers.
The nature of the sector is also fragmented, and as it continues to grow and mature, consolidation and partnerships among companies are likely to occur, and the competitive landscape may shift.
Investors have to define what smart city technologies available today could be rolled out on a large scale. Geographic exposures do play a role as one evaluates a company that has exposure to urban areas that are more advanced in their smart city initiatives compared with one that is not, or if the company is typically active in multiple locations.
Smart city technologies rely on the collection and sharing of copious amounts of data, which could create privacy and security risks if not properly managed.
For example, the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation law could impact how cities and technology companies handle sensitive data. A breach of such regulations could result in severe penalties and reputational risks. Thus, privacy concerns will need to be addressed tactfully.
Cyber-security threats may exploit vulnerabilities in the infrastructure, which may cause legal and reputational repercussions for the service providers.
Technological obsolescence is a risk, as rapid advances in technology make existing systems and devices obsolete. Smart city technologies must be adaptable and innovative enough to keep up with rapid changes.
Lastly, as cities face environmental pressures and demand on resources, companies that do not prioritise social and environmental sustainability could face reputational risks and regulatory pressures that impact their profitability.
While the cartoon world of The Jetsons is fictional and far less complicated, the reality is reel life has become real life, and could generate smart returns.
- The writers are investment consultants at Citibank Singapore.