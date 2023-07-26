News analysis

Singapore state investors gear up for increasingly challenging environment

Ovais Subhani
Senior Correspondent
Financial markets are expected to remain challenging for the next two to three years amid a confluence of events not seen in decades. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO FILE
Updated
31 min ago
Published
32 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Sticky inflation, high interest rates and slower growth will remain the hallmarks of the global economy for at least a few more years – raising the downside risks for investment returns, said Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC.

The outlook chimes with the views of the other two state investors – Temasek and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) – which also expect financial markets to remain challenging for the next two to three years amid a confluence of events not seen in decades, such as persistent inflation, multiple rate hikes and intensifying geopolitical tensions alongside rising nationalism and protectionism.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top