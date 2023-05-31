Applications open for 2024 ranking of Singapore’s fastest-growing companies

SINGAPORE – Firms can now throw their hat in the ring to be considered for the 2024 rankings of Singapore’s fastest-growing companies.

The ranking lists 100 local businesses that achieved markedly high revenue growth between 2019 and 2022.

Firms have until Aug 31 to put in their applications, noted Statista, the global data firm that collates the numbers and produces the annual league table in conjunction with The Straits Times.

The new rankings, which will be the sixth in the series, will be published in January 2024.

Companies have to take part in a free survey to see if they qualify. They will need to supply their revenue figures for 2019 and 2022, the number of their employees in 2019 and 2022, and the year they were founded.

Firms must have had turnover of at least $150,000 in 2019 and $1,500,000 in 2022 to make the cut. Revenue must not include investment or related funds.

The company must be an independent one, not a subsidiary or branch, and have its head office in Singapore.

Interested companies can sign up here.

Oil exploration and production company Rex International Holding topped the rankings in 2023, followed by commodity trader NW Corporation and telemedicine service Doctor Anywhere.