SINGAPORE - Insiders say the local market is severely undervalued, after the Singapore bourse’s subdued performance over the past year compared with other markets.

Singapore mid-caps and second-liners, which are doing well, are also stuck in a twilight zone of low liquidity and depressed share prices. It means the market capitalisation of the Singapore bourse has also stagnated relative to other regional bourses, in tandem with the Straits Times Index (STI).