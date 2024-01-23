Extra data server and split-team setup: How foresight helped logistics firm thrive during the pandemic

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit Singapore in 2020, CBG Logistics was better prepared than many other firms.

As one of the requirements needed in the process of attaining the ISO 22301 certification for business continuity management systems, the company set up data servers in two places, trained staff to adjust to split-team arrangements, and even role-played scenarios before the pandemic.

“All this became very handy, especially during the circuit breaker, when we were allowed to keep operating as a vendor for essential businesses,” says managing director Martin Koh, 49.

Even as some competitors fared poorly during the crisis, CBG Logistics continued operating and managed to attract more clients. From 2019 to 2022, it increased its revenue by 49 per cent and headcount from 34 to 55, earning it a spot in the list of Singapore’s Fastest Growing Companies 2024, which is compiled by The Straits Times and Statista.

“We are very happy to be included in this year’s list as it is a recognition of our efforts over the years,” Mr Koh says.

Since CBG Logistics was founded in 2005, it has invested in its own trucks and warehouses, spending $3 million in the past five years to offer comprehensive and customisable logistics. It currently has a staff strength of 61, as well as 15 trucks and four warehouses, including one in Keppel Distripark’s Free Trade Zone for transshipment cargo.

In 2020, it attained the accreditation of Secure Trade Partnership (STP) by the Singapore Customs consistent with the World Customs Organisation (WCO) SAFE Framework of Standards to secure and facilitate global trade.