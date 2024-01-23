Get cleaning help fast: S'pore firm builds app for quick access to housekeeping services

One key takeaway from the Covid-19 pandemic is the importance of a clean environment.

For those who want to have their home spruced up more frequently and thoroughly but cannot afford the time or energy, one solution is on-demand, part-time cleaning help – a convenient and more affordable alternative to hiring live-in helpers.

Enter Nimbus Homes, whose services include house cleaning by the hour.

Mr Daniel Thong, 35, founded Nimbus in 2017 as an online platform connecting consumers to freelance cleaners, plumbers and electricians – riding the gig economy wave that was on the rise at that time.

But he realised that such a business model was not sustainable over the long term, especially as he planned to expand and diversify the company’s range of services. To scale up and maintain the quality of service offered, he needed to invest in and hire a full-time workforce.

“We focused on two essential factors: to provide complete quality cleaning services beyond homes, as well as a win-win situation for both customers and crew,” says Mr Thong.

In 2019, the company started offering a full range of home cleaning services and expanded into office cleaning, painting, mould removal and moving services as well.

Nimbus has since gone into smart facilities management, using Internet of Things and other smart sensors to conduct automated spot checks, especially for offices.