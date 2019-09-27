Singapore factory output tumbles 8%

Singapore's factory output last month fared worse than expected, snuffing out hopes of a turnaround and reigniting talk of a technical recession.

The latest data also reinforced expectations that the central bank will ease monetary policy.

Overall manufacturing output tumbled 8 per cent from a year ago, sharply below a 0.6 per cent drop forecast in a Bloomberg poll.

Electronics production saw its biggest monthly slump since 2012, with experts attributing the fall to supply chain disruptions from the trade war. The sector faces more bumps ahead, given that the next wave of US tariffs set to take effect on Dec 15 will affect laptops and phones.

Economists remain divided on whether the latest figures signal an impending technical recession, or two straight quarter-on-quarter declines. However, they expect the Monetary Authority of Singapore to ease the appreciation of the Singdollar next month.

A relatively weaker currency can help to boost demand for tradable goods and services here.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS