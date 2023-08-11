Sembcorp added to MSCI Singapore index

SINGAPORE - Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp), which has outperformed the broader market, will be included in the MSCI Singapore Index (SGD) with effect from Sept 1 this year.

The counter will make up one of 22 constituents of the index, which covers approximately 85 per cent of the free float-adjusted market capitalisation of the Singapore equity market.

The inclusion follows a steady climb in Sembcorp’s stock price over the past three months, taking its market value past the $10 billion mark this week. The stock was down one cent, or 0.2 per cent, to $5.86 as at midday on Friday.

Sembcorp, which is now an established pan-Asian energy player, is already a constituent of the 30-stock benchmark Straits Times index.

Its stock is now up some 113 per cent over the past year.

The counter has accelerated northwards in recent weeks after the company announced a 56 per cent rise in net profit to $608 million, after accounting for the disposal of its Indian coal business and one-off gains, for the six months ended June 30, on a continuing-operations basis.

The MSCI Singapore Index is designed to measure the performance of the large- and mid-capitalisation segments of the Singapore market.