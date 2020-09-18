Seizing new opportunities in London real estate investing

London: one of the world’s most significant financial and cultural hubs and a magnet for millions of tourists and professionals every year.

Over the years, it has also emerged as a hot spot for Asian property investment.

Buyers view real estate in London as a financial safe haven offering good value compared to the markets at home, and a way to support their children studying or working in the capital city.

Even amid the winds of change, opportunities are aplenty for investors to still take part in the growth story of London.

For the savvy real estate investor in the market, Embassy Gardens, located in an up-and-coming riverside district in Central London and developed by EcoWorld Ballymore, presents a good opportunity. Here’s why:

Central London’s enduring allure

Central London plays home to some of the most storied institutions of both Britain and the world.

These include the Palace of Westminster and Big Ben, Tate Modern and Shakespeare’s Globe and modern attractions like The London Eye.

Hundreds of thousands of students flock to London each year to study at prestigious schools like Imperial College London and University College of London.

Put simply, Central London has thrived for centuries and amassed great gravitas and importance. Even amid global uncertainty, it is never going to fade away.

Investing in a home here means your property will ride the resilience and dynamism of London that has endured from generation to generation.

The right time to buy

An opportunity to get in on such an established and prime area of London does not come often — and signs are pointing to an opening in the market right now.

Over the past few years, the Singapore dollar has strengthened to record levels against the pound, making it an opportune time for your money to go a longer way.

From January 2021, Hong Kong’s 2.9 million British National (Overseas) (BN(O)) passport holders and their immediate dependants can apply for a special visa that will allow them to stay in the UK for up to five years, and offer a path to permanent residency.

The increased investor appetite is set to keep property prices in London robust.

Moreover, a new surge of regeneration in the South Bank area, located at the crook of the grand old River Thames and across from Westminster, Kensington and Chelsea, is set to bring a fresh boost of value appreciation to an already prime area.

One of them is Nine Elms, an entirely fresh district at South of River Thames and across from Westminster, Chelsea and Kensington, where Embassy Gardens is located.



The US Embassy is located in the heart of Embassy Gardens, a new urban quarter on the South Bank of London, looking across the River Thames to Chelsea and Kensington. PHOTO: ECOWORLD BALLYMORE



Fuelled by some £15 billion worth of investments and spanning a generous 560 acres, this area is being built up over the next decade to house some 40 interconnected districts.

It’s one of the last pieces of rejuvenation in the area, offering a hard-to-come-by opportunity to get into the Central London game.​

Robust rental market

The regeneration of Nine Elms is also expected to create 25,000 jobs. That, coupled with London’s long-held status as one of the world’s financial capitals and the incoming wave of Hong Kong BN(O) passport holders, sets Nine Elms up as a robust rental market for years to come.

One example of job creation in the area is the US Embassy, located at Embassy Gardens, which opened its doors in 2018 after relocating from Mayfair.

The state-of-the-art building brings in 1,000 visitors daily, and is the office for 800 staff, meaning that investors might actually be able to net a diplomat as one of their tenants.

A short walk from Embassy Gardens is Battersea Power Station, a former power plant that once supplied a fifth of London’s electricity, which is now being transformed into a new destination with homes, shops, offices, and more.

There, tech giant Apple is currently building a state-of-the-art office that will draw 1,400 employees to the area by 2021.

Superior transport connections will cement Embassy Gardens as the home of choice for London’s professionals, with Vauxhall Tube station nine minutes’ walk away. The Northern Line extension Nine Elms and Battersea Power Station will be opening in 2021, with Nine Elms Station just five minutes’ walk away.

You’ll get direct access to Green Park in five minutes, Oxford Circus, Waterloo and London Bridge under 10 minutes, and Heathrow airport in less than 40 minutes.



The Modern at Embassy Gardens embodies the best in new British design, and offers a luxurious and contemporary take on apartment living. PHOTO: ECOWORLD BALLYMORE



​Luxury living at a good value

Launching this September is The Modern, an airy and contemporary 21-storey apartment building, and the final opportunity to invest in Embassy Gardens.

The Modern will unlock access to a world-class lifestyle at value prices in London.

Prices starts from £695,000 at The Modern, with apartments comprising of one-bed, two-bed, two plus study apartments and signature Penthouses.

All the 160 homes in this airy and sun-lit 21-storey building have been designed by Benningen Lloyd, complete with spacious private balconies (with rooftop terraces for the penthouses), with some apartments offering spectacular views of the River Thames.

Residents will also get 24/7 access to Embassy Gardens’ luxurious private facilities, including two gyms, spa and steam rooms, a private cinema and co-working spaces.



Elevate your movie viewing experience at the private cinema, which can be booked for private screenings as well. PHOTO: ECOWORLD BALLYMORE



Not to be missed is the crowning glory of the development: The one-of-a-kind, boundary-pushing Sky Pool.

Developed by global engineering experts and to be installed end of this year, the one-of-a-kind, 25-metre crystal clear, acrylic pool is suspended between the roofs of two buildings like a bridge.

Have the unforgettable experience of “swimming in the sky”, 35 metres above ground, anytime you wish.



Indulge in an unforgettable experience of “swimming in the sky” at the Sky Pool. PHOTO: ECOWORLD BALLYMORE



Venture out and you’ll be surrounded by plenty of amenities at your doorstep.

From Waitrose supermarket to popular cocktail bar The Alchemist, to Darby’s restaurant to the mile-long green community space Linear Park and leading publisher Penguin Random House — you’ll have the finest of London living, all within reach.



Helmed by Dublin-born chef Robin Gill, Darby's restaurant features an oyster bar, on-site bakery and open-fire cooking. PHOTO: ECOWORLD BALLYMORE



The Singapore launch of The Modern will be held from Sept 24 to 27, 2020 (Thursday to Sunday), from 10am to 5pm, at Savills Singapore Office located at 30 Cecil Street, Prudential Tower #20-03, Singapore 049712 strictly via private one-on-one meetings through appointments.

There will also be an online Webinar held on Sept 24, 2020 (Thursday) at 4pm. Guest speaker Michael McGill from Savills UK Research will share insights on the potential of Nine Elms district and provide updates on the London property market. Renowned metaphysics, Dato’ Joey Yap will also be present to give an in-depth assessment of the Feng Shui of The Modern at Embassy Gardens. Lastly, Roger Black from EcoWorld Ballymore will give a first-hand preview of The Modern. For those who wish to register for the Webinar, please contact Savills Singapore at +65 9657 0072/ irs@savills.com.sg or EcoWorld Singapore at +65 9325 2255/ sg-gallery@ecoworld.my

For more information, please contact:

Savills Singapore

Jack Liew

+65 9657-0072

irs@savills.com.sg

CEA Reg. No. R009035F

EA license no. L3009688B

EcoWorld Singapore

Steve Tan

+65 9325-2255

sg-gallery@ecoworld.my

Disclaimer:

These are overseas investments. As overseas investments carry additional financial, regulatory and legal risks, investors are advised to do the necessary checks and research on the investments beforehand.