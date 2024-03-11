Returning strongly from a career break

Career Talk Podcast

Synopsis: Every second Monday of the month, The Straits Times helps you put your career on the right footing from the outset.

At the best of times, making calculated career moves to meet one’s financial and professional goals is hard, and even more so when one is returning from a career break.

In this episode, host Tay Hong Yi speaks with his guest on how to make a successful return to the workforce.

His guest is:
Ms Wiwiek Sindarta, senior regional director at talent consultancy Talentvis

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:29 Why do workers go on career breaks and then return?

3:04 In what situations are career breaks hardest to return from?

6:06 What distinguishes people who get off to a flying start?

8:31 Should you hold off on returning if the job market is weak?

12:53 Wiwiek’s own experience with mulling over a career break

16:46 How do women returning from breaks have it especially hard?

Read more: https://str.sg/H5Y7

