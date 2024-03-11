Returning strongly from a career break

In this episode, host Tay Hong Yi speaks with his guest on how to make a successful return to the workforce.

His guest is:

Ms Wiwiek Sindarta, senior regional director at talent consultancy Talentvis

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:29 Why do workers go on career breaks and then return?

3:04 In what situations are career breaks hardest to return from?

6:06 What distinguishes people who get off to a flying start?

8:31 Should you hold off on returning if the job market is weak?

12:53 Wiwiek’s own experience with mulling over a career break

16:46 How do women returning from breaks have it especially hard?

Read more: https://str.sg/H5Y7

Produced by: Tay Hong Yi (hytay@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Follow Career Talk Podcast here:

Channel: https://str.sg/wB2m

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wuN3

Spotify: https://str.sg/wBr9

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Tay Hong Yi’s articles: https://str.sg/w6cz

Get business/career tips in ST’s HeadSTart newsletter: https://str.sg/headstart-nl

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

COE Watch: https://str.sg/iTtE

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

#moneycareer