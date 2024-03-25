Retailers turn to ‘extreme bargains’ to lure shoppers as consumer spending underwhelms

NEW YORK - On many weekends, dozens of people line up in a nondescript alleyway in east London to shop at sample sales: designer clothing offered at discounts that typically stretch to 70 per cent or more.

A few weeks back, while consumers were seeking bargains at a sale by luxury retailer Matches, solicitors were starting a form of insolvency proceedings for the brand. It came just months after the business had been acquired by Mike Ashley’s retail empire.

Matches’ woes are the latest sign that retailers’ trouble is spreading across the Atlantic amid weaker consumer spending. Shops have been pushed to the breaking point after inflation has boosted their expenses and weighed on consumer spending, and even heavy discounting isn’t enough to save them. Their difficulty comes after bumps that have included pandemic closures and supply chain snarls.

“Even the strongest and highest profile brands up and down the country are struggling,” said Julie Palmer, a partner at consulting firm Begbies Traynor Group, referring to the UK. She cited a “difficult macroeconomic environment, reduced discretionary consumer spending, higher interest rates and renewed supply chain challenges.”

The industry is still reeling from a disappointing Christmas season - the most critical period of the year for shops. Total sales in the UK grew a mere 1.7 per cent in December, compared with about 7 per cent a year earlier, according to a report by the British Retail Consortium and consultancy KPMG.

It’s a similar situation in the United States, where consumer spending started the year weaker than expected, while inflation was higher than forecast, helping explain the shopping pullback. That contributed to defaults in the retail sector of the US high-yield bond market soaring past 5.4 per cent in the last 12 months, nearly double the 22-year average of 2.8 per cent, according to a March 1 report by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Another common thread among the companies struggling today is their relatively narrow focus, said Melissa Minkow, director of retail strategy at digital consultancy CI&T.

“So much of this is specialty retail, and if you’re going to sit in a niche space, you have to do that better than anyone to both survive and thrive,” Ms Minkow said.

In the past several months, retailers Express, Big Lots, 99 Cents Only and more have all sought rescue financing or to restructure debt as sales lagged runaway expenses. Joann Inc. in the US filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this week even after a pandemic boom in crafting lifted sales.

“Consumers’ budgets are strained,” said Scott Friedman, chief credit officer at credit-rating and consulting firm Pulse Ratings. Distress at budget chains is partly because the discounters’ core customers - low-income households - are cherry-picking what they purchase to save as much money as possible, he said.

“They are avoiding the discretionary items and only buying what they need - which carries a lower margin for the retailers,” Mr Friedman added. Big Lots’ chief executive officer Bruce Thorn plans to focus more on “extreme bargains” to attract shoppers and stem losses.

At the other end of the market, Matches, which sells everything from a £490 (S$833) Burberry polo shirt to a £1,025 Loewe blanket, is returning to the Hackney warehouse early next month with another discount sale. Fashion chain Ted Baker applied to start insolvency proceedings on March 26 as UK retail sales came in stronger than expected in January. BLOOMBERG