Real-time data and better resource management: How cloud accounting can help SMEs in business growth

SCS has helped to empower many businesses with cloud accounting softwares like Xero that offer real-time data collection, monitoring and analysis on the go.

For example, where SMEs used to have to collect many receipts for claims manually, their staff now just need to take a photo of the receipt with their phone and upload it to the company’s Xero system.

The claims can then be quickly approved online by managers and the company’s financial records are updated automatically.

Likewise, SMEs can automate tedious tasks like invoicing, accepting payments, paying salaries, and managing multiple projects through the same Xero software.

SMEs thus get to reduce cumbersome work while gaining a transparent view of the finances in real-time. With instant access to data, there should be no surprises with the numbers at the end of the month.

Catering firm 3 Embers does not have an in-house accountant. Instead, a single staff member manages various accounting processes with the aid of Xero software and SCS staff. The co-founder and chef of 3 Embers, Mr Teo Yeow Siang, says that using cloud accounting has freed up time and increased profits.

“The adoption of Xero has had a positive impact on our revenue and profit. By automating various accounting tasks, Xero has freed up valuable time for business owners to focus on core activities that directly contribute to revenue growth. With streamlined processes and reduced manual labour, we can now dedicate more attention to areas such as sales, customer service, and business expansion,” he shares.

Helping others to make positive changes

Change for SMEs can be difficult, as SCS found out for itself when it went fully digital in 2019 and encountered staff who were concerned about migrating to a new platform.

Says Mr Chang, “Some staff left as they could not accept the change. But today, almost all our clients are using cloud accounting. We, as a user of cloud accounting, have now become enablers, transferring productivity gains to our clients.”

With its digitalisation efforts, SCS has since achieved Xero Platinum Partner status.

With the power of technology today, Mr Chang believes that accountancy today must go beyond the numbers.

“When we help businesses understand what they really need in terms of tools, processes and people, they gain valuable insights that truly drive their profit growth,” says Mr Chang.

Everyone has their blind spots, he says. There was an SCS client in the medical field who had over a dozen offices but still insisted on manually checking staff’s expense claims multiple times.

Over several weeks, the SCS team helped the client to discover such blind spots and other unproductive processes, then streamlined their accounting system to improve their profitability.

Transforming the profession

Mr Chang feels that accountants in the SME space are often overworked and underappreciated, and that SCS can help make a positive change in the profession.

“At SCS, we recognise that accounting is no longer confined to bookkeeping and balancing numbers,” he says.

“We now must play the role of strategic advisors, leveraging technology to forecast the future and guide businesses towards growth.”

As it helps clients to digitalise, Mr Chang and his team are already seeking new ground, exploring what emerging artificial intelligence technologies can do to further enhance the strategic impact of accountants.

He says, “We believe in always being different and willing to change. Change is a must.”

