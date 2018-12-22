Razer plans new S-E Asia HQ at one-north in S'pore

Gaming company Razer will be getting a new South-east Asia headquarters at Singapore's one-north, a business park that is home to a variety of technology firms and start-ups.

The seven-storey building, which will feature design elements by Razer designers and external architects, has an estimated gross floor area of 19,300 sq m.

The company, which is known for being a world leader in high-performance gaming hardware, software and services, expects to move to the new facility in 2020, Razer said in a statement yesterday.

It currently has an office in Chai Chee industrial estate.

Razer co-founder and chief executive Tan Min-Liang said the move represents the company's support for the Singapore Government's efforts in developing technological innovation and a strong technology talent pool.

"This is an exciting time... as we continue to advance our operations on the back of the robust growth of the e-sports and gaming markets across the world," he said.

Boustead Projects' joint venture (JV) firm will develop the new headquarters, Boustead said in a separate statement.

The development will be carried out via Boustead's JV firm Snakepit-BP LLP. Boustead Projects, which mainly develops industrial real estate, is one of the two controlling partners in the JV.

The building will be lit at night with strips of LED lighting in "signature Razer green", simulating a central processing unit in operation, Boustead said.

The location of one-north in Buona Vista is a strategic one, said Razer, as it "rides on the growing traction of the services business across South-east Asia".

It would, for instance, support the expansion of Razer's e-wallet in the region. Razer Pay has grown extensively since its launch in Malaysia in July, and the digital payment platform is now accepted at retail chains such as 7-Eleven and Starbucks outlets across South-east Asia.

Razer Pay is set to launch in Singapore early next year.

Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It posted a 39 per cent increase in revenue in the first half of this year from a year ago. It has 15 offices worldwide, and is headquartered in both San Francisco and Singapore.