PropertyBT Podcast: Opportunities in overseas property

Episodes feature views and insights from property analysts.

Is it a good time to shop for a home overseas, especially since homes in Singapore are expensive, yield may be low, and transaction costs can be high? What are the pitfalls to avoid, so one’s overseas home buying journey is a fruitful one? With borders reopened in many places and a strong Singapore dollar, Leslie also looks at whether it is better to buy a home at home or abroad.