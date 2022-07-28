PropertyBT Podcast: Opportunities in overseas property

Since homes in Singapore are so expensive, maybe now's the time to look overseas. PHOTO: BT GRAPHIC
Synopsis: Hosted by senior correspondent Leslie Yee, PropertyBT by The Business Times shares insights on all things Singapore property to help you on your property investment journey. Episodes feature views and insights from property analysts.

Is it a good time to shop for a home overseas, especially since homes in Singapore are expensive, yield may be low, and transaction costs can be high? What are the pitfalls to avoid, so one’s overseas home buying journey is a fruitful one? With borders reopened in many places and a strong Singapore dollar, Leslie also looks at whether it is better to buy a home at home or abroad. 

Highlights of the podcast:

01:15 Malaysia, Australia and the UK are popular destinations (including comments from Dr. Tan Tee Khoon, Country Manager, PropertyGuru Singapore)

04:33 Why buy homes in London (including comments from Nina Coulter, UK Board Director, London Residential Development, Savills)

07:28 Price points and opportunities in the London residential property market 

10:23 Avoiding pitfalls when investing overseas (including comments from Leonard Tay, head of research, Knight Frank Singapore)

13:47 Comparing investing in Singapore and abroad 

Read Leslie’s articles:

https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/opinion/london-homes-beckon-despite-economic-uncertainties

https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/real-estate/property-prices-can-be-resilient-amid-geopolitical-tensions

---

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

