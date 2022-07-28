PropertyBT Podcast: Opportunities in overseas property

Synopsis: Hosted by senior correspondent Leslie Yee, PropertyBT by The Business Times shares insights on all things Singapore property to help you on your property investment journey. Episodes feature views and insights from property analysts.
Is it a good time to shop for a home overseas, especially since homes in Singapore are expensive, yield may be low, and transaction costs can be high? What are the pitfalls to avoid, so one’s overseas home buying journey is a fruitful one? With borders reopened in many places and a strong Singapore dollar, Leslie also looks at whether it is better to buy a home at home or abroad.
Highlights of the podcast:
01:15 Malaysia, Australia and the UK are popular destinations (including comments from Dr. Tan Tee Khoon, Country Manager, PropertyGuru Singapore)
04:33 Why buy homes in London (including comments from Nina Coulter, UK Board Director, London Residential Development, Savills)
07:28 Price points and opportunities in the London residential property market
10:23 Avoiding pitfalls when investing overseas (including comments from Leonard Tay, head of research, Knight Frank Singapore)
13:47 Comparing investing in Singapore and abroad
Read Leslie’s articles:
https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/opinion/london-homes-beckon-despite-economic-uncertainties
https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/real-estate/property-prices-can-be-resilient-amid-geopolitical-tensions
Produced by: Leslie Yee (lyee@sph.com.sg) & Howie Lim
Edited by: Howie Lim
---
Follow PropertyBT and rate us on:
Channel: bt.sg/btpropertybt
Apple Podcasts: bt.sg/pbAP
Spotify: bt.sg/pbSP
Google Podcasts: bt.sg/pbGO
Website: bt.sg/propertybt
Discover more BT podcast series:
BT Mark To Market at: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt
WealthBT at: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt
BT Money Hacks at: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks
BT Podcasts at: http://bt.sg/podcasts
BT Market Focus: http://bt.sg/btmktfocus
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
---
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.