PropertyBT Podcast: Making sense of HDB’s Standard, Plus and Prime model

Can one build wealth by buying a Plus or Prime flat? PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK
Updated
October 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM
Published
October 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM

What do we make of the new HDB model of Standard, Plus and Prime flats? With more emphasis on homes for living and not investment or speculation, can one still build wealth from homeownership? 

Senior correspondent Leslie Yee gets insights from Professor Qian Wenlan, director, Institute of Real Estate and Urban Studies, National University of Singapore.

Synopsis: Hosted by senior correspondent Leslie Yee, PropertyBT from The Business Times shares insights on all things Singapore property to help you on your property investment journey. Episodes feature views and insights from property analysts.

Highlights of the podcast:

01:22 The new HDB model

06:32 Winners and losers from the new model

10:15 Difficulties in building wealth

12:42 Demand for resale Plus and Prime flats 

Read Leslie’s articles:

https://str.sg/iGQL

https://str.sg/iGQb

Written and hosted by: Leslie Yee (lyee@sph.com.sg)

With Professor Qian Wenlan, director, Institute of Real Estate and Urban Studies, National University of Singapore

Edited by: Claressa Monteiro & Howie Lim

Produced and edited by: Janice Tan

Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

---

