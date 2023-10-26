PropertyBT Podcast: Making sense of HDB’s Standard, Plus and Prime model

What do we make of the new HDB model of Standard, Plus and Prime flats? With more emphasis on homes for living and not investment or speculation, can one still build wealth from homeownership?
Senior correspondent Leslie Yee gets insights from Professor Qian Wenlan, director, Institute of Real Estate and Urban Studies, National University of Singapore.
Synopsis: Hosted by senior correspondent Leslie Yee, PropertyBT from The Business Times shares insights on all things Singapore property to help you on your property investment journey. Episodes feature views and insights from property analysts.
Highlights of the podcast:
01:22 The new HDB model
06:32 Winners and losers from the new model
10:15 Difficulties in building wealth
12:42 Demand for resale Plus and Prime flats
Written and hosted by: Leslie Yee (lyee@sph.com.sg)
With Professor Qian Wenlan, director, Institute of Real Estate and Urban Studies, National University of Singapore
Edited by: Claressa Monteiro & Howie Lim
Produced and edited by: Janice Tan
Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh
Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
