S’pore’s thriving property market drives investor interest in real-estate tokens

SINGAPORE – For full-time private investor Wong Yong Kai, an opportunity to invest in a landed property with a starting sum of just $20,000 was too tempting to ignore.

Mr Wong, who is in his late 30s, decided to commit $100,000 to a redevelopment project led by FRX Capital to transform a bungalow in Haig Road into a trio of terrace houses. He invested in the project in 2020 via digital tokens offered by online real-estate investment platform Fraxtor, which shares the same founders as FRX Capital.