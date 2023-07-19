Embrace perfect balance in D15: Unwind in your sanctuary minutes away from work and play

The allure of the Dakota neighbourhood in District 15 lies in how it is close to the city, especially the CBD and Marina Bay areas, as well as the Greater Southern Waterfront areas, as well as the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) and East Coast Parkway (ECP).

But unlike Katong and Siglap which are further down the road, the Dakota area is nearer iconic landmarks like the Singapore Sports Hub, Suntec City and Marina Bay Sands. At the same time, it keeps you away from the hustle and bustle as it is also a short drive to East Coast Park where the sea awaits.

Live close to the action but also get away from it all

Here’s more proof of Grand Dunman’s accessible location: A two-minute walk takes residents to Dakota MRT station where the Circle Line connects to the Dhoby Ghaut MRT interchange in minutes and brings you all over Singapore quickly and easily.

But even so, the mega project’s developers SingHaiyi Group and CSC Land Group have thoughtfully allocated one carpark lot to every residential unit, a rarity in the market today due to space limitations in newer developments.

This generous commitment to providing ample parking space is an example of their unwavering focus on enhancing the lifestyle experience for residents.

They have also allocated one per cent of the gross floor area for indoor facilities to give homeowners sufficient recreational space for a healthy lifestyle in a vibrant community.