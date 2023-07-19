Embrace perfect balance in D15: Unwind in your sanctuary minutes away from work and play

When shopping for a new home, there is always that dilemma: do you want a convenient location near the city centre or do you want to get away from it all at the end of a busy day?
Grand Dunman resolves that dilemma by giving you the best of both worlds. It is the first mega residential development in the highly sought-after Dakota area, with 1,008 units and five commercial shops spread across seven spacious towers.
Following its official launch on Jul 15, Grand Dunman developers SingHaiyi Group and CSC Land Group sold approximately 550 units over two days with an average price of $2,500 per sq ft.
The allure of the Dakota neighbourhood in District 15 lies in how it is close to the city, especially the CBD and Marina Bay areas, as well as the Greater Southern Waterfront areas, as well as the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) and East Coast Parkway (ECP).
But unlike Katong and Siglap which are further down the road, the Dakota area is nearer iconic landmarks like the Singapore Sports Hub, Suntec City and Marina Bay Sands. At the same time, it keeps you away from the hustle and bustle as it is also a short drive to East Coast Park where the sea awaits.
Live close to the action but also get away from it all
Here’s more proof of Grand Dunman’s accessible location: A two-minute walk takes residents to Dakota MRT station where the Circle Line connects to the Dhoby Ghaut MRT interchange in minutes and brings you all over Singapore quickly and easily.
But even so, the mega project’s developers SingHaiyi Group and CSC Land Group have thoughtfully allocated one carpark lot to every residential unit, a rarity in the market today due to space limitations in newer developments.
This generous commitment to providing ample parking space is an example of their unwavering focus on enhancing the lifestyle experience for residents.
They have also allocated one per cent of the gross floor area for indoor facilities to give homeowners sufficient recreational space for a healthy lifestyle in a vibrant community.
This is also why there are more than 40 facilities throughout the project, including an 80m Grand Pool, two clubhouses, hydro massage facilities and a Tree House-concept playground.
For more recreational time with your family, the condo offers easy access to the Park Connector Network extension which takes you – on bicycle or foot – to the Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade, East Coast Park and the future “Long Island”, slated to be a reclaimed island along the south-eastern coast stretching from Marina East to Changi.
And after all that working out, fuel up at the popular Old Airport Road Food Centre as well as the vibrant Katong and Joo Chiat enclaves, and the Paya Lebar district with its popular malls like PLQ Mall.
If you have young children, Grand Dunman is within 1km to popular schools like Kong Hwa School and it is also near Chung Cheng High (Main), Dunman High and Tanjong Katong Primary School.
Understated luxury inside and out
Design-wise, Grand Dunman is all about quality and grandeur without looking loud and overly extravagant. Six luxury stacks will be designed in silver with one Grand Block in champagne gold, housing the premium units.
The seven majestic towers allow most units to enjoy a breathtaking view of the city or an unobstructed, tranquil vista of the neighbouring landed homes. Some units will even offer pocket sea views.
To elevate the living experience, the theme of grandeur extends all the way indoors into the fixtures and appliances that come with your home.
The developers have specially curated premium fitting brands such as De Dietrich, Gessi, Kohler and Miele. Letting you decompress in a comforting yet sophisticated ambience after a tiring day.